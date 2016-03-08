AC Milan have not forgotten about Gremio star: the latest
20 April at 17:00Everton Sousa Soares is one of the most interesting players in Brazil a the moment and it was no coincidence that Leonardo wanted to bring him to AC Milan when he was still the technical director of the Rossoneri, but the budget necessary to complete the operation was not available.
There is not only a problem with the price but also with regards to the economic rights to the player. In fact, there are four subjects who will cash out from his transfer: Gremio (his current club), Fortaleza (his former club), agent Gilmar Veloz and a private investor.
But Everton would like to make a quality leap in the upcoming summer transfer market and it seems likely that it could be the right time to make it, with many clubs, especially in the Premier League, observing his situation with interest.
However, as reported by La Stampa today (via milanlive.it), the explosive winger is still in the sights of Milan. The deal remains complicated due to the economic evaluation of the player but the sales of some players could allow the club to have the budget to invest.
