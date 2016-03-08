AC Milan have proposed a new contract to Ibrahimovic: the figures
25 February at 19:55AC Milan have proposed an annual contract to Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri have proposed the 38-year-old Swede an annual contract worth over €6 million. It’s now up to Zlatan to decide whether he wants to renew with the club, retire or find another club. The player has helped the Milanese club turn their form around, helping them climb to 7th in the league, after 25 games.
Ibrahimovic has made nine appearances across all competitions for a total of 720 minutes so far this season. In that time, he’s scored three goals and provided one assist, including a goal against rivals Inter in the Milanese derby. He has been credited with bringing a strong personality in the dressing room, helping the younger players with his experience. He previously won a league title with the Rossoneri in the 2010/11 season.
Apollo Heyes
