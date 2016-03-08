AC Milan have three-man list to replace Rodriguez: the names
26 January at 13:00As soon as Fenerbahce will conclude the now imminent purchase of Ricardo Rodriguez, AC Milan will focus on the arrival of a new fullback to take his place and be the backup for Theo Hernandez.
According to Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), the number one goal to replace the Swiss fullback is Wigan's Antonee Robinson, a young player of perspective, who has been identified as the perfect replacement by Milan's scouts.
However, Wigan's demands for the American fullback are deemed excessive by the Rossoneri. The English club evaluates the play at 12 million euros and Milan are not willing to pay that amount.
For this reason, there are two alternatives on the list of the Milan management, both coming from the British football environment. If the Robinson deal does not go through, the Rossoneri could turn to Matty Cash (Nottingham Forrest), a versatile player who can play on both flanks.
The other name is that of the very young Aaron Hickey, a Scottish left-back playing for Hearts. Both would be cheaper options but Robinson remains the main target and Milan are working to lower Wigan's requests.
Go to comments