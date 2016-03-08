AC Milan, here is Piatek: A mix between Gilardino and Crespo for UCL qualification

It is not yet official but Krzystof Piatek seems destined to become the new AC Milan striker in place of Gonzalo Higuain, who is on a move to Chelsea. The Rossoneri have not yet found a definitive agreement with Genoa but the parties are close to finalizing a deal that will bring the Polish striker to the San Siro.



Unlike El Pipita, Piatek, who has so far scored 19 goals between the league and the Coppa Italia this season, is a more classical centre-forward and will arrive to try and confirm the growth he has made in recent years.



As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Milan will need his goals especially to reach the Champions League, which is the great seasonal goal of the Rossoneri.



Making comparisons is never easy but according to the paper, Piatek is a mix between two former Milan strikers, namely Alberto Gilardino and Hernan Crespo: in certain movements in the penalty area, the Pole, in fact, resembles the Italian, while the ease of football, combined with the skill with which he finds the angles from every position, brings to mind the Argentinian bomber.



Repeating the first part of the season with Gattuso's team will not be easy, also because in recent years many strikers failed at Milan. Compared to Higuain, Piatek moves in the penalty area more and will, therefore, need a lot of service. The Polish striker really likes crosses into the box and could, for example, have a good feeling with Andrea Conti.