AC Milan, here is when Ibrahimovic will arrive in Milan
27 December at 15:20AC Milan are set to sign free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January, with a report from Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today providing a date that he will arrive.
The report details how the 38-year-old Swedish striker will arrive in Milan a day after New Year’s Day, on the 2nd January. The only thing missing now for the return is the official announcement, which is expected over the next few days. The player has increasingly hinted at a return to Italy and the Rossoneri in specific, a club he previously spent two seasons at the start of the decade.
In his two seasons in Milan, Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals and provided 24 assists in 85 appearances across all competitions. A report from 90min highlighted how the player is the Rossoneri’s highest league goal scorer of the decade, showing the struggles that the club have been through in the attacking department since his departure.
Apollo Heyes
