AC Milan, Hernandez continues to shine: his valuation has doubled
20 January at 12:40Theo Hernandez continues to shine for AC Milan. On the pitch, the Frenchman has become a key figure in Stefano Pioli's system, especially in the attacking phase. Stopping the former Real Madrid man is almost impossible.
Yesterday, Hernandez was on the scoresheet once again, responsible for an absolute thunderbolt to put his side in the lead. Now, he has five goals in the league and one in the Coppa Italia, making him the Rossoneri's top goalscorer.
Piatek comes in second, with four league goals. No one in the Milan squad has done better than Theo. Of course, given that he's defender, it's impressive to say the least but also reflective of how the Rossoneri's season has been thus far.
Meanwhile, on the market, his value has increased (via Gazzetta Dello Sport). Milan paid €20m for the left-back in the summer and how his valuation has at least doubled. A pretty good investment, in other words.
