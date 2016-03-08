AC Milan, Hernandez responds to criticism on Twitter - Photo
05 November at 21:40Following the loss against Lazio, Spanish outlet Diario AS decided to criticise one AC Milan player in particular, namely Theo Hernandez. In a piece on their site, they pointed out that the former Real Madrid man failed to track back on the winner.
Of course, one would argue that the take on his performance is very different in Italy, as the full-back has been given the permission of manager Stefano Pioli to strive forward more than usual. In addition to this, it was a perfectly executed counter-attack by Lazio.
Even so, Diario AS wrote that people in Italy are tired with the performances of the full-back, which isn't the truth. As a response, Hernandez comically asked if the person who wrote the article needed glasses, laughing the criticism off.
Take a look at the tweet below, and to find the original article of Diario AS, click here.
el que ha publicado esto tenia las gafas puestas ? O se le ha olvidado ponérselas— Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) November 5, 2019
Go to comments