AC Milan, Hernandez responds to criticism on Twitter - Photo

Of course, one would argue that the take on his performance is very different in Italy, as the full-back has been given the permission of manager Stefano Pioli to strive forward more than usual. In addition to this, it was a perfectly executed counter-attack by Lazio.

Even so, Diario AS wrote that people in Italy are tired with the performances of the full-back, which isn't the truth. As a response, Hernandez comically asked if the person who wrote the article needed glasses, laughing the criticism off.

Take a look at the tweet below

el que ha publicado esto tenia las gafas puestas ? O se le ha olvidado ponérselas — Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) November 5, 2019

Following the loss against Lazio, Spanish outlet Diario AS decided to criticise one AC Milan player in particular, namely Theo Hernandez. In a piece on their site, they pointed out that the former Real Madrid man failed to track back on the winner.