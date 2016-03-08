AC Milan, Hernandez: 'Those who aren't happy at Milan don't understand football'

El que no juegue con gusto en el @acmilan no sabe de fútbol @GmaHappymilan! #TúDecides — Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) February 11, 2020

AC Milan full back Theo Hernandez squashed any suggestions that he wasn’t happy at the club when speaking with fans on Twitter earlier today.The 22-year-old French left back was asked whether it was better to play at a club for the money or for how it feels. Hernandez responded by saying, “Those who don't play with pleasure at AC Milan don't understand football.”Hernandez is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2024. He has made 21 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Milanese side, scoring six goals and providing two assists in that time.Apollo Heyes