AC Milan, Honda has found his new team

In fact, the Japanese star will start training with Vitesse, who are currently sitting in fourth place of the Eredivisie. In other words, after taking a break as a player, the left-footed man is now ready to return to the actions. First, the midfielder tweeted to the Rossoneri and Man Utd. However, after getting no replies, he decided to broaden the span a little bit by calling for any team to make a move. Now, he has succeeded, as he will return to the Netherlands.

In over three years, Honda made a total of 92 appearances for the Rossoneri. However, towards the end of his spell at the club, he fell out of fashion.

Staring tomorrow I will join @MijnVitesse training. Thank you @MijnVitesse.



I feel the same as I did 12 years ago when I was trying out. #enjoy — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) October 30, 2019

Att 33 years of age, he has no intention of quitting. Instead, Keisuke Honda has called several teams to return to European football, using his Twitter account to try and negotiate a move. Finally, the former AC Milan man has found a new team.