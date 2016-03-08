AC Milan, how Ibrahimovic's arrival affects Piatek

So, how does Ibrahimovic's arrival affect the Polish international's future? In recent weeks, Piatek has been linked with a January exit, as Genoa are interested. However, as Gazzetta Dello Sport report , the striker doesn't want to leave in January. Depending on how the season pans out, he could leave in the summer.

After weeks of rumours, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided to re-join AC Milan. Therefore, the Rossoneri will have three players for one position, given that Stefano Pioli already has Kris Piatek and Rafael Leao at his disposal.