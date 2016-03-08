AC Milan, Ibrahimovic confirms he wants to play against Sampdoria

During the week, there have been rumours of the 38-year-old potentially making his second debut already against Sampdoria on January 6th. The striker certainly seems to be in great shape, and after today's presser he confirmed that he wants to play.

"I'm happy, I want to play. I hope to take the field already against Sampdoria, I'm fine. Winning will improve the situation, help and change small things to raise the level," he told Sky Italia ( via MilanLive.it ).

It remains to be seen if he will play from start or come off the bench, although the latter option seems the most likely one. In any case, his presence certainly sends a signal to the Milan environment: he's not here on a vacation. He still has a lot to show and wants to prove that he still has what it takes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic completed his move to AC Milan yesterday, undergoing the medical and signing his contract with the club. Today, the press conference for the media was held and the Swede showed that he still hasn't lost his character.