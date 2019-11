AC Milan-Ibrahimovic, new meeting with Raiola during the week: the situation

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan, a future once again together? A new meeting is planned between the parties, as reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it). Mino Raiola is expected to return to the city between Wednesday and Thursday and a second-round will follow after the first summit for a possible return to the San Siro for the Swedish attacker.The Rossoneri are awaiting a definitive acceleration and Ibrahimovic wants to decide by mid-December. But the feeling is that the answer to the Rossoneri, as well as other competitors - Bologna, Napoli and Tottenham - could arrive even earlier.Milan have already made their move and have put a contract worth 6 million net for 18 months on the plate. Raiola was expecting something better economically, while the management is hoping for a choice of heart, which is why the parties will be updated soon.The umpteenth disappointing performance of Krzysztof Piatek, meanwhile, pushes the management towards the signing of Ibrahimovic or at least a striker in the January transfer market.