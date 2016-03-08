AC Milan-Ibrahimovic, new meeting with Raiola during the week: the situation
24 November at 14:15Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan, a future once again together? A new meeting is planned between the parties, as reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it). Mino Raiola is expected to return to the city between Wednesday and Thursday and a second-round will follow after the first summit for a possible return to the San Siro for the Swedish attacker.
The Rossoneri are awaiting a definitive acceleration and Ibrahimovic wants to decide by mid-December. But the feeling is that the answer to the Rossoneri, as well as other competitors - Bologna, Napoli and Tottenham - could arrive even earlier.
Milan have already made their move and have put a contract worth 6 million net for 18 months on the plate. Raiola was expecting something better economically, while the management is hoping for a choice of heart, which is why the parties will be updated soon.
The umpteenth disappointing performance of Krzysztof Piatek, meanwhile, pushes the management towards the signing of Ibrahimovic or at least a striker in the January transfer market.
