AC Milan, Ibrahimovic sets a new record in Serie A

In addition to this, the Swede set a new league record with today's win. In fact, as highlighted by Opta Paolo , Ibrahimovic is the fastest player to have reached 150 league wins. The game against Udinese was his 222nd game and the win thus broke the old record.

Inter legend Esteban Cambiasso held the previous record with 230 games. In other words, had Ibrahimovic not beaten the record today, he would probably have done it anyway.

Of course, although the three points are what matters, he will want to get on target next time out. The Rossoneri will face Brescia away from home on Friday evening, and the striker is expected to play from start with Leao as usual.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his first start at the San Siro since his return to AC Milan, beating Udinese by three goals to two this afternoon. Although the 38-year-old didn't get on the scoresheet himself, he was involved in the 93rd-minute winner scored by Ante Rebic.