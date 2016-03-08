AC Milan, Ibrahimovic their best striker of the past decade - the numbers
22 March at 13:05Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future at AC Milan remains uncertain. The Swede, during this forced stop, is using the time to reflect on his future. Boban's sacking and Maldini's probable farewell could upset the plans, convincing the striker to leave the Rossoneri after six months.
Waiting to find out if he still will be at the club for the 2020/21 season, Milan are enjoying Ibrahimovic of the past and the present. As La Gazzetta dello Sport highlights (via Calciomercato.com), he is the best Rossoneri striker of the decade, despite having played with them for 'only' two and a half years.
Between the first experience (2010-2011, 2011-2012) and these months, Ibrahimovic has put together 60 goals in 95 games. No one has had a similar pace since August 2010. Certainly, the 38-year-old has had a very good goal ratio during his time at the club.
Behind him, we find Bacca and Bonaventura at 34 goals, followed by Balotelli (33), Robinho (32), Cutrone (27), El Shaarawy (27), Pazzini (24), Suso (24) and Pato (22). All behind Ibra, who meanwhile reflects on the future: can Milan cope without him?
