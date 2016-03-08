AC Milan, Ibrahimovic trains immediately: Samp clash in sight

On January 6th, AC Milan will take on Sampdoria at the San Siro, and the Swedish striker wants to make an appearance. His decision to train was certainly a sign of this, and certainly his presence would be important, even on the bench.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who completed his medical and signed his contract today, doesn't want to waste any time. Arriving at Milanello to greet the manager, he decided to have a training session in the gym. Of course, he wants to be ready as soon as possible.