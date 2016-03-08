AC Milan identify Brazilian winger as an alternative to Saint-Maximin

07 February at 16:40
Milan’s interest in French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been widely reported, and while it seems clear that he is the club’s first choice, Tuttosport claim that Leonardo is still working on identifying alternatives in case they are unable to secure their top target.

Gremio’s 22-year-old winger Everton is the man that Leonardo has reportedly lined up as Milan’s back up plan. Everton is a Brazil international who normally operates on the left wing, and has been in scintillating form for Gremio, scoring ten times this season.

