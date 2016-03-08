AC Milan identify Spal star as the 'vice Ibra': Piatek out?
30 December at 10:00The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will join the AC Milan team in the next few days, will revolutionize the whole squad, but above all the attack where, according to Corriere della Sera (via milannews.it), the priority at the moment is the stale of Piatek. The Rossoneri would also be willing to send the player out on loan.
In Italy, Fiorentina, who is working to try to bring the former Milan striker Cutrone back to Serie A, asked for information on Piatek, but Milan would prefer to sell him in Germany. Once the Pole is sold, Maldini and Boban, who still bet strongly on Leao, will evaluate whether or not to sign a vice-Ibrahimovic. And a name that could soon become very hot is that of Andrea Petagna, Spal's attacker who has several admirers.
One of these is, for example, Fiorentina. So much that yesterday his agent, Giuseppe Riso, was summoned to Florence by the management of the club, as they are looking for an attacker who can revive the fate of Commisso's team.
Milan, meanwhile, observes the situation and acts in the shadows, but before taking official steps, they will have to take care of Piatek's situation, whose experience in the Rossoneri seems to have reached the end credits after Ibra's return.
Go to comments