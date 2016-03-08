AC Milan identify Torino man as replacement in case of Donnarumma's farewell: the latest
16 February at 14:00There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma at AC Milan. In the past couple of days, Mino Raiola has spoken on numerous occasions on the situation of the young goalkeeper and has admitted that his contract renewal at the San Siro is not a certainty at all and the Rossoneri will have to take action quickly so as not to lose him during the summer, seeing as his contract at the club expires in 2021.
Thus, Milan are starting to think about a potential future without the goalkeeper sensation and, according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) an idea that has emerged is that of acquisition of Torino's Salvatore Sirigu, who has been one of the protagonists of the club in the last three seasons.
Despite his contract expiring in June 2022, Sirigu could free himself from the club at low costs by virtue of positive relations with the owner of Torino Urbano Cairo. Furthermore, compared to Donnarumma, the experienced Italian earns much less and it would represent an investment with an insured value for Milan but with low economic impact.
