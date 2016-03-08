AC Milan in a hurry for Ibrahimovic: how it affects Piatek's situation
23 November at 14:30Zlatan Ibrahimovic is AC Milan's big dream for the January transfer market. The Swedish giant is reflecting but the Rossoneri are in a hurry, as reported by Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it). Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban would like to close the deal until the end of the month, without waiting any longer.
However, as mentioned above, Ibrahimovic wants to take some more time but will take this weekend, in particular, to reflect and begin to dissolve the reserves he has about a potential return to the San Siro.
The offer of Milan is now clear and concrete: 18-month contract with a total salary of 6 million. 2 for this season, 4 for the next one. All with a role of absolute centrality and with a strong exception to the youth philosophy implemented by Elliott.
In the background, however, there is also Krzysztof Piatek who is experiencing the same involution as Gonzalo Higuain a year ago. But unlike Il Pipita, who wanted to go to Chelsea, the Polish international does not want a move away. Rumours of a possible move to Genoa are unfounded and crazy, considering how much the Rossoneri paid to the Rossoblu for the player last January.
Go to comments