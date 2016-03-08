AC Milan, in addition to Paqueta there are other two problems to solve: Suso and Piatek
24 January at 11:20In the last few hours, the Paqueta case broke out at AC Milan, as the Brazilian asked not to be called up for today's match against Brescia. But, despite the positive moment of the team, there are also two other problems that will not be easy to resolve from here to the end of the transfer market. These are the situations of Suso and Piatek, both of whom ended up on the margins of the Rossoneri project.
As reported by Corriere della Sera (via milannews.it), no concrete offers for either player have arrived so far. The Spaniard met Boban and Maldini at Casa Milan several years ago in a meeting where he would have asked to leave since there is no place for him in the new Milan side after the change of formation to 4-4-2. Sevilla have expressed their interested but have not submitted an official offer as of yet.
After Ibrahimovic's arrival, Piatek is also finding little space as Pioli prefers both the Swede and Leao. However, Milan do not intend to send the player on loan and want 30 million euros and an outright sale. But, as for Suso, so far no offers have arrived for the Polish attacker. There are clubs interested especially in England hoping that they can bring the former Genoa man until the end of the winter market.
