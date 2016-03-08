Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Zenit St. Petersburg star Leandro Paredes.Paredes joined Zenit from Serie A side Roma in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 23 million euros. Since then, he has become one of the most important players of the side and has been eyed up by multiple Serie A clubs.Tuttosport link Milan with a move for Paredes and could make a move for the midfielder the next time they get a chance to do the same.The rossoneri have previously been linked with a move for the Argentine, who has represented the national team three times, scoring once.Milan have also been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, whose contract at the club runs out next summer and the rossoneri are one of the frontrunners to sign him.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)