AC Milan in contact with Sarri, Emery also considered: all the latest news
25 April at 13:15The defeat against Lazio may have been the thin red line that Gennaro Gattuso should not have crossed. At this point, it seems extremely unlikely that the coach will stay at the San Siro next season, with the Rossoneri leadership reportedly already decided to choose a different coach for the next campaign, even in the case of Champions League qualification.
As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, in the last few days, there were contacts with Maurizio Sarri. There are many knots to untangle but the Chelsea coach could be a good choice to renew the team and play offensive football that is currently missing.
Club CEO Ivan Gazidis would like an international name, with Sarri somewhat appreciated by the former Arsenal man but not as convincing. A name considered by the South African director is Unai Emery, whose future at Arsenal heavily depends on Champions League qualification.
It goes without saying that Conte remains a target but the former Juve and Chelsea coach wants a three-year 10 million euros per year contract (almost double compared to Sarri), while Gian Piero Gasperini is also a name on Leonardo's list of potential Gattuso replacements.
Go to comments