AC Milan in continuous contacts for Saint-Maximin: the details

saint maximin, nizza, corre, sorriso, maglia nera, 2018/19
28 April at 11:50
It is still necessary to understand the future of AC Milan in terms of the future goals as well as the potential next coach, as Gennaro Gattuso's future at the club seems increasingly uncertain. However, despite the uncertainty, some concrete objectives for the summer transfer market have already been chosen.

The Rossoneri do not want to revolutionize the squad available to Gattuso but to improve it and make it more complete, also with the help of the funds that could be available after a potential qualification to the Champions League.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan's technical director Leonardo has already chosen his reinforcement for the attack - Allan Saint-Maximin. The French winger is not a new name and there was an attempt already in January but without getting immediate and positive answers.

Negotiations will not only continue in the summer but are continuous and have been going on for some time. Milan are in constant contact with the player's agent, even though Nice do not want to give any discounts: 35 million euros is the requested fee for the talent, who is also appreciated in the Premier League.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.