AC Milan in continuous contacts for Saint-Maximin: the details
28 April at 11:50It is still necessary to understand the future of AC Milan in terms of the future goals as well as the potential next coach, as Gennaro Gattuso's future at the club seems increasingly uncertain. However, despite the uncertainty, some concrete objectives for the summer transfer market have already been chosen.
The Rossoneri do not want to revolutionize the squad available to Gattuso but to improve it and make it more complete, also with the help of the funds that could be available after a potential qualification to the Champions League.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan's technical director Leonardo has already chosen his reinforcement for the attack - Allan Saint-Maximin. The French winger is not a new name and there was an attempt already in January but without getting immediate and positive answers.
Negotiations will not only continue in the summer but are continuous and have been going on for some time. Milan are in constant contact with the player's agent, even though Nice do not want to give any discounts: 35 million euros is the requested fee for the talent, who is also appreciated in the Premier League.
Go to comments