AC Milan in pole position to land Giampaolo, but Roma, Lazio and Bologna also in the race for his signature

The possible and indeed, at this point now probable farewell of Marco Giampaolo to Sampdoria has raised the attention of a number of clubs, who have recently parted ways, or seem about to do so.

Currently Giampaolo is in Abruzzo, in Giulianova, but in a few days he will leave for his holidays. Samp first expects to understand what the future of the coach will be, but today that seems far from Genoa. Meanwhile, the big chase has started for the coach. At the front of the queue is Milan, and in particular Paolo Maldini. If the former defender decides to accept the role of technical director, he would push decisively for the current Mr. Sampdoria, who he prefers to other candidates like Simone Inzaghi, although some Rossoneri fans are not of the same opinion.

Speaking of Inzaghi, Lazio have also taken precautions by thinking of Giampaolo in the case of the current coach's being parted from the club. According to the Genoese edition of La Repubblica a biancoceleste emissary has already contacted the manager’s representatives.

In the background there are two other teams, Roma and Bologna, where Mihajlovic took 10 days of reflection before deciding whether to accept the Saputo project. In case the Serbian should leave, the rossoblùs could try to move for Giampaolo, trying to overtake Milan but they have already started pushing for him and seem to have a clear advantage in the race for his signature.