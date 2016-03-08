AC Milan in shock move for new Italian star
10 November at 10:45Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly set to make an offer to sign Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, who has recently been called up to the Italian national side.
The injury sustained by Lucas Biglia has forced Milan into looking at potential replacements for him in the market and La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Rino Gattuso sees Sensi as a possible target in January, as they look to plug the gap that Biglia's injury has opened up.
Sensi has been called upto the Italian national side by Roberto Mancini and his current deal at Sassuolo expires in 2023, with no official contact being made yet by the rossoneri.
