AC Milan in talks to replace Gattuso with Wenger
05 November at 20:25Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly close to joining Serie A giants AC Milan, with talks underway.
Wenger left Arsenal at the end of last season after his side finished sixth in the league last season. He won the Premier League three times during his stay at the Emirates, winning the FA Cup as many as times in his 22-year long tenure at Arsenal.
French outlet France Football suggest that Milan are in talks to make Wenger their new manager in an attempt to replace Rino Gattuso soon.
It is said that they've been in talks with Wenger over the past few weeks. And while the current situation at Milan is not bad, but it is well below the expectations of their owners.
It is said that Elliot Fund owners directors Paul and Gordon Singer are big Arsenal fans and they want Wenger to join the club.
