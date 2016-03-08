AC Milan in trouble, without a soul or game: Gattuso's revolution fails miserably
25 April at 09:30Yet another flop. After being eliminated in the Europa League in December, AC Milan have also failed to qualify in the Coppa Italia. As highlighted by today's edition of Corriere della Sera, Gattuso's tactical revolution, despite never having lost against Lazio until yesterday, failed miserably. It takes more than a three-man defence and the relaunch of Caldara to shake off a group without stimulation.
The Rossoneri conceded a goal from a counterattack and almost never managed to reach Strakosha. Piatek up front did not see a ball, Suso does not guess a play, Castillejo bounces on the Biancoceleste defence. There was no gameplan as well as no soul. Lazio deservedly prevailed, having dominated throughout the match.
For Milan, it is a bad blow, a night more black than red. The Cup has flown away and now there is a single goal: fourth place. On Sunday there is a crucial game in Turin, a real play-off for the Champions League. Without that, the season would be a failure and Gattuso's position would be at huge risk.
