AC Milan in trouble, without a soul or game: Gattuso's revolution fails miserably

25 April at 09:30
Yet another flop. After being eliminated in the Europa League in December, AC Milan have also failed to qualify in the Coppa Italia. As highlighted by today's edition of Corriere della Sera, Gattuso's tactical revolution, despite never having lost against Lazio until yesterday, failed miserably. It takes more than a three-man defence and the relaunch of Caldara to shake off a group without stimulation.

The Rossoneri conceded a goal from a counterattack and almost never managed to reach Strakosha. Piatek up front did not see a ball, Suso does not guess a play, Castillejo bounces on the Biancoceleste defence. There was no gameplan as well as no soul. Lazio deservedly prevailed, having dominated throughout the match.

For Milan, it is a bad blow, a night more black than red. The Cup has flown away and now there is a single goal: fourth place. On Sunday there is a crucial game in Turin, a real play-off for the Champions League. Without that, the season would be a failure and Gattuso's position would be at huge risk.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.