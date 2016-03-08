AC Milan increase price-tag for winger wanted by Roma and Chelsea
19 July at 14:00According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, the release clause for AC Milan winger Suso, which applied only to foreign clubs, has expired; therefore, AC Milan can up their asking price.
Now, we can reveal that the Rossoneri can, and will, ask for a fee of over €38 million for any club wanting to secure his services ahead of the start of the 2018/19 season.
The 24-year-old midfielder, formerly of Liverpool, played 47 times in all competitions for AC Milan last season, scoring eight times and assisting a further seven. In addition to this he received seven MOTM awards and an average rating of 7.14, according to WhoScored.
Now, we will wait to see if any team wishes to meet the €38 million plus valuation, with the winger being offered to Real Madrid earlier on in the summer; yet refusing to pay the cost.
