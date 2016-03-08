AC Milan, individual training for Ibrahimovic: the latest ahead of the derby
06 February at 12:45On Sunday evening, the long-awaited Milan derby will take place. For both teams, it will be a very important clash, looking to improve their respective position in the standings. For Milan, it's about reaching the top four, while Inter are aiming for the Scudetto.
For the Rossoneri, though, there is some worry. Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn't yet returned to training with the rest of the group. According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, the striker had a personalized session on the pitch this morning, just like yesterday.
However, from AC Milan, cautious optimism is filtering. The presence of the former Man Utd man is still in doubt even if everything possible will be done so that he can take the field from the first minute.
Tomorrow will be a very important day in this sense because his return to the group is scheduled. Hopefully, from a red and black perspective, he will make it.
