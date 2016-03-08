AC Milan injury news: Biglia out until 2019?

AC Milan star Lucas Biglia could remain out of action until 2019, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Argentinean picked up a calf injury and according to the Rome-based paper, Rino Gattuso could be forced to do without the former Lazio star until the beginning of the new year. Biglia joined AC Milan from Lazio for € 20 million in summer 2017. After a tough debut year at the San Siro he had been playing consistently this season before his injury. Gattuso hopes to recover him as soon as possible.



