AC Milan injury news: Biglia out until 2019?

03 November at 12:45
AC Milan star Lucas Biglia could remain out of action until 2019,  Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Argentinean picked up a calf injury and according to the Rome-based paper, Rino Gattuso could be forced to do without the former Lazio star until the beginning of the new year. Biglia joined AC Milan from Lazio for € 20 million in summer 2017. After a tough debut year at the San Siro he had been playing consistently this season before his injury. Gattuso hopes to recover him as soon as possible.

 

