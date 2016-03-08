AC Milan injury summary: Bonaventura to undergo surgery, Romagnoli out for a month

AC Milan are currently in an injury crisis and it seems that every day a new player is added to the list of unavailable players for Gennaro Gattuso. To make things more clear and to have an idea of all the players out of action, we bring you a summary of the injury situation at the San Siro.



Croatian fullback Ivan Strinic is currently out of action with a heart condition, but he has been given the go-ahead to start training on Monday once again. The left-back missed the whole start of the season as well as a part of pre-season and will look to make his first Milan appearance in the coming weeks.



Lucas Biglia sustained a calf muscle injury at the end of October and is expected to be out of action for 3-4 months, returning only towards the final part of the season, as the Rossoneri will hope to be in Champions League spots and fight for a return to the competition after a long break.



Mattia Caldara suffered an Achilles tendon rupture in October and has had a minimum impact since arriving from Juventus last summer. The centre-back is set to be out at least until the end of the year, and some sources even speak of a return in February 2019.



Mateo Musacchio sustained an injury in the match against Betis away, particularly a cruciate ligament rupture, which will keep the defender out of action until January next year.



Giacomo Bonaventura is another absentee. The 29-year-old midfielder has been fighting with a knee inflammation since the end of October and will undergo surgery in the next days. This will keep Jack out of action until April and will make him available only for the last couple of matches of the season.



Alessio Romagnoli is the most recent absentee. The AC Milan captain sustained a muscle injury during Italy's training session and returned back to Milanello for tests, which determined that he will be out of action for at least one month, leaving Gattuso with all three of his central defenders out of action.



Davide Calabria, meanwhile, has also been sent home from international duty with the Italian U21 side with an ankle problem that has kept him out of action since the match against Sampdoria in Serie A.



Nikita Fesyukov