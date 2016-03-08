AC Milan, injury update ahead of Parma: two players return

AC Milan claimed one point in the game against Napoli at the San Siro, avoiding yet another loss. However, it wasn't the best result for them either, as they are in desperate need of wins. On the other hand, they might have a bit more luck on the injury front.

Borini and Castillejo returned to training with the group during today's session, as revealed by MilanNews.it . Meanwhile, Rebic will be examined more carefully, after sustaining a bruise to his knee during the game against Napoli.

On Tuesday, the team will return to training as they have a day off tomorrow, per the report. There will also be tests for Duarte, who was left out of the squad against Napoli due to a heel problem. The Brazilian has played well as of late and his return would be a plus.

Rodriguez, who is suffering from an inflammation to the ligament of his left knee, is still under observation by the medical team, according to the report. It remains to be seen what the situation will be like for the Parma game on Sunday.