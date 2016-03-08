AC Milan injury updates on Musacchio and Calhanoglu

Milan were stuck with a 1-1 draw against Cagliari last night and could not find their breakthrough after Gonzalo Higuain grabbed the equalizer.



However these are not the worst news for the Rossoneri. According to reports from Sky Sport during the 1-1 draw match between Milan and Cagliari , Hakan Calhanoglu was injured . The Turkish midfielder was in fact replaced during the second half because he had a hand problem.



On the other hand, Milan defender Mateo Musacchio received a blow to the head after the match against Cagliari and was put under observation: according to what has been learned from calciomercato.com, it is a slight head injury and he should be ready for Milan's coming fixture.



For Calhanoglu though a break of a finger is suspected and more detailed analysis will be made tomorrow to understand his recovery time, but there is a possibility that he will be forced to skip the Europa League match against Dudelange this Thursday.

