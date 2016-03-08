Exclusive: AC Milan meet agent of RB Leipzig star, the details

11 July at 12:15
A top-secret and surprise meeting. In the past few hours, AC Milan representatives met the agent of central defender Dayot Upamecano, one of the most interesting prospects in circulation in his role. 

Born in 1998, Upamecano is a fast but also technical central defender who has been observed for some time by sporting director Ricky Massara, who is a great admirer of his.

For this reason, the Rossoneri management wanted to meet one of the agents of the Frenchman to find out about the feasibility of a potential deal with Red Bull Leipzig.

However, a deal is very tough. The German club evaluates their jewel at 30-35 million euros, despite his contract expiring in June 2021. The rich club does not want to let themselves be intimidated and are convinced that they expect this figure.

Milan wanted to test the player's availability and above all to understand the economic necessities to get the French player to join the club. Now they will work in this direction because there is the conviction that the player represents the perfect identikit for the club. Work in progress, Upamecano is a candidate for the Rossoneri.

