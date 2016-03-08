AC Milan interested in Roma's Schick: Cutrone to go the other way?
20 June at 09:15After having formalized the arrival of Marco Giampaolo, the Rossoneri are now working to give the former Sampdoria coach the reinforcements appropriate to his idea of football. In the midfield, after Krunic, Sensi and Torreira are targeted but Milan are also looking to strengthen the attack.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Giampaolo would have asked for an attempt for Roma's Patrik Schick, who he thinks would complement well with Piatek in the attacking duo. In a potential deal with the Giallorossi, new sporting director Massara could play an important role.
The whole operation is still at a very initial stage, a suggestion, as the request of the club from the capital is between 30 and 35 million euros and Milan would like to spend less on the attacking department.
The same source writes that to lower the cash outflow, Patrick Cutrone could be involved in a potential deal. With Dzeko's departure to Inter getting closer, Roma would need a striker and Cutrone could be a useful asset.
With the addition of Cutrone, Roma would like another 15 million euros to sell Schick. At the moment, it is all just a suggestion but given Giampaolo's esteem and experience working together with Schick at Sampdoria, in the coming weeks things could become more concrete.
