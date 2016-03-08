AC Milan, issue in Robinson deal could see Laxalt return: the situation

Uruguayan midfielder Diego Laxalt could return to AC Milan due to the complicated situation regarding the deal for Wigan left back Antonee Robinson, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the 22-year-old American full back arrived in Milan this morning from Manchester in order to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with the Rossoneri. However, Robinson left the Milanese club’s headquarters in the last few minutes visibly upset, suggesting that the deal had collapsed.One problem, the report highlights, is the disagreements regarding the payment methods. Both Milan and Wigan bitterly negotiated about how the deal would be closed and if the deal has collapsed then Laxalt can return. The Rossoneri are still confident that they can secure Robinson’s signature but are prepared to re-call Laxalt if needed. The 26-year-old Uruguayan has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Torino this season, providing one assist in that time.Apollo Heyes