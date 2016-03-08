AC Milan, it's time for Bennacer to step up

'Work and patience'. Ismael Bennacer's words on Instagram yesterday. The Algerian is aware that he will need more commitment and concentration to claim a spot in the starting eleven. Thus far, the former Empoli man hasn't convinced at all.In fact, he was just about enough against Brescia, but simply mediocre in the losses against Torino and Fiorentina. The leap from Empoli to Milan, from a calm environment to one full of pressure, has been more problematic than expected. However, there is still time left of the season.Against SPAL, Stefano Pioli could decide to make some changes to the line-up. The manager is considering to relaunch Bennacer, as the Algerian is more dynamic and inclined to defend by attacking, compared to the current starter Biglia.From Boban and Maldini there is great confidence in the player, convinced that they signed the right man for the future. The time has come for Bennacer to meet expectations and make it clear that the €16m investment made in the summer was justified.Daniele Longo