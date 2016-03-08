AC Milan join Chelsea in chase of Brazilian winger
28 July at 14:00AC Milan are looking to gain some sort of stability amid leadership changes at the club while also hoping to reinforce the squad a bit ahead of the 2018-19 Serie A season and Europa League play. Former player and manager Leonardo has taken over the role of sporting director for the Rossoneri and is already on the hunt for new talent.
The Brazilian’s eyes are currently on Shaktar Donestsk of the Ukrainian League. His interest lies in Brazilian attacer Bernard, who has also garnered the interest of Chelsea. The Blues of London could be forced to replace one of Hazard or Willian and they see Bernard as a suitable fit.
Bernard has been at Shaktar since 2013 when he joined from Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro where he completed his youth development. His three-year stay included a loan stint at Democrata-SL in 2010.
Click here for more transfer news from Europe's top leagues
Go to comments