AC Milan join Inter and Tottenham in race to sign Porto ace for free

Porto midfielder Hector Herrera has been linked with Italian teams several times this season.



In the past years, he seemed close to both Napoli and AS Roma and now that his contract with the Dragoes expires in June, he represents a great opportunity in the market.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan are thinking about the Mexican winger as a reinforcement for Gattuso’s team. Herrera is also being monitored by Inter and Tottenham.

The Rossoneri are now evaluating the economic terms of the deal. Leonardo, Maldini and especially Gazidis know perfectly the importance of achieving the Champions League in order to plan strategies for strengthening the team, starting with the acquisition of Bakayoko from Chelsea for 35 million euros.



Signing the Chelsea laonee will not be an operation to define, notwithstanding the will of the player, due to the rules imposed by the Financial Fair Play, which would prefer transfers for free like Herrera’s one.



The Mexican player could be an interesting opportunity to give further experience to the team.

