AC Milan, Jorge Mendes failing to find Andre Silva a new club



For now, therefore, the situation is blocked. SHould Milan manage to sell the striker, then they would be able to make a move for Angel Correa, who has been linked with the club for several weeks now.

However, the possibility of Andre Silva staying shouldn't be ruled out either, although it isn't what the Rossoneri had planned. Jorge Mendes will continue to work, and the price tag has been set at €25m.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is working hard to find a new destination for his client, but so far the mission has proved to be fruitless. In fact, he has received several rejections when proposing the player, which hasn't made the situation easier.