AC Milan-Juve: Italian Supercup final postponed, game could be played in Saudi Arabia
05 June at 11:00The final of the Italian Supercup between Juve and AC Milan could be played in Saudi Arabia, our very own Federico Zanon can exclusively reveal.
The game between the Coppa Italia winners (or finalists) and the Serie A champions usually takes place before the beginning of the season but in the 2018/19 campaign the game is likely to be played in January.
If the decision will be confirmed AC Milan will recover Hakan Calhanoglu who is suspended for the next domestic game in Italy.
In case the Italian Supercup final is played in January, Calhanoglu will skip the first game of the 2018/19 Serie A campaign.
There is another big news concerning the game between rossoneri and bianconeri and it’s about the location of the game which could take place in Saudi Arabia.
An agreement between all the parties involved in the deal is close to being 1finalized.
The agreement is worth € 7 million that will be split between the two clubs (45% each, approximately € 3 million) and the Lega (10%, € 700.000).
