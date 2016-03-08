Juventus and AC Milan have finalized a swap deal that will see Leonardo Bonucci make return to Turin while Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara will travel the opposite direction.Gonzalo Higuain arrived in Milan yesterday night and was overwhelmed by love of AC Milan fans who had been waiting for his arrival at Casa Milan."I am feeling well, tomorrow I will have medical tests and I hope to sign my new contract. I want to salute AC Milan fans but also the Juventus' fans because they have always supported me. I hope we will go as far as possible. Leonardo? Let's see tomorrow I need to do medical tests and sign my contract. Gattuso? I've spoken to him", the former Real Madrid and Napoli striker said (video in the gallery).Both Bonucci and Caldara look a flight from the Usa yesterday. Both the 31 and the 24-year-old will undergo their medical tests today.Calciomercato.com will follow all the live updates with pictures and videos from Milan and Turin. Stay tuned.