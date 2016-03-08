AC Milan, Juventus dealt blow as Mihajlovic extends Bologna deal

| Ufficiale: Sinisa Mihajlovic rinnova il contratto col Bologna fino al 2022#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/J5iZx5a4OI — Bologna Fc 1909 (@BfcOfficialPage) June 8, 2019

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has officially signed a new deal at the club, dealing a blow to the hopes of Juventus and AC Milan of signing him.Not just Milan and Juventus, Roma and Lazio had also been linked with a move for the former Torino boss. Contacts were briefly made early on, as Sampdoria were also seeing Mihajlovic as a possible replacement for AC Milan bound Marco Giampaolo.Bologna have confirmed that Mihajlovic has extended his deal till 2022, signing a new two-year deal with a wage of 2 million euros a season.