AC Milan, Juventus dealt blow as Mihajlovic extends Bologna deal

mihajlovic, bologna, panchina, serio, 2018/19
08 June at 15:10
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has officially signed a new deal at the club, dealing a blow to the hopes of Juventus and AC Milan of signing him.

Not just Milan and Juventus, Roma and Lazio had also been linked with a move for the former Torino boss. Contacts were briefly made early on, as Sampdoria were also seeing Mihajlovic as a possible replacement for AC Milan bound Marco Giampaolo.

 

Bologna have confirmed that Mihajlovic has extended his deal till 2022, signing a new two-year deal with a wage of 2 million euros a season.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Bologna
Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.