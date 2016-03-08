AC Milan-Juventus 0-1 live: second half started

11 November at 21:27
Follow AC Milan-Juventus LIVE on Calciomercato.com

STATS:

Juventus have won 10 of their last 11 Serie A games against AC Milan (L1), as many as they had won over their previous 29 league meetings with the Rossoneri.
 
Since 2010/11 when they won their last league title, AC Milan have lost five of their eight home league games against Juventus (W2 D1).
 
AC Milan have won 49 games in Serie A against Juventus – more than any other side. However, their last win over them came back in October 2016.
 
AC Milan are currently enjoying a run of three consecutive league wins, their best such streak since March (five wins in a row).
 
Last weekend, AC Milan kept their first league clean sheet of 2018-19 – the last time they managed to keep consecutive clean sheets in the league was back in March.
 
Juventus are the only team still unbeaten away from home in all competitions across Europe’s top-5 leagues in 2018 (W12 D3).

LIVE
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.