AC Milan-Juventus: Official line-ups for the Coppa Italia clash

In fact, this will be the highest attendance numbers registered in a Coppa Italia semi-final. Despite the loss against Inter, therefore, the fans are still with their team, hoping that the outcome of tonight's clash will be positive.

Just like the Rossoneri, Juventus will also be looking for revenge after losing against Hellas Verona at the weekend. Considering how much away goals mean in these ties, it will be crucial for Sarri's men to get off to a good start.

The game will start at 20:45 and will be broadcasted on Serie A's official Twitter page. Take a look at the starting line-ups of both sides below.

In just under an hour, the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between AC Milan and Juventus will kick-off. Just like Inter's game against Napoli last night, it will take place at the San Siro, although today it will be over 70K at the stadium.