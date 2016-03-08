AC Milan-Juventus: the probable line-ups for the Coppa Italia semi-final

Having both lost at the weekend, they will be looking for revenge this evening, which should make it an interesting encounter. Of course, Juventus remain the favourites although Milan shouldn't be ruled out on their home turf, with more than 70K expected at San Siro.

The game, which will start at 20:45, will be broadcasted on Lega Serie A's official Twitter page (the English version). However, the stream will only be available in countries where no other provider has the right to broadcast the competition.

While Stefano Pioli is expected to make just one change to his line-up, Maurizio Sarri is expected to make a few more. Take a look at the probable line-ups below.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.



Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala.

Following the clash between Inter and Napoli yesterday, which the latter won by the odd goal, the second semi-final of the Coppa Italia will take place at the San Siro tonight as Milan take on Juventus. For both sides, it will be an important game.