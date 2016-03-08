AC Milan, Kaka: 'I spoke to Gattuso about Paqueta...'

25 March at 20:55
Kakà returns to talk about Milan. Interviewed by DAZN, the former Rossoneri star talked about the legends match against Liverpool, as well as Gattuso and Paqueta. 
 
"I have been in Milan since last Thursday, seeing the city and meeting the people is wonderful, then meeting the old teammates and talking about everything is incredible. 
 
"It was a special day against Liverpool, with Gattuso I talked a little bit about Paquetá to know how he is adapting, he only had good things to tell me," he stated. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.