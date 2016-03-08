"I have been in Milan since last Thursday, seeing the city and meeting the people is wonderful, then meeting the old teammates and talking about everything is incredible.

"It was a special day against Liverpool, with Gattuso I talked a little bit about Paquetá to know how he is adapting, he only had good things to tell me," he stated.

Kakà returns to talk about Milan. Interviewed by DAZN, the former Rossoneri star talked about the legends match against Liverpool, as well as Gattuso and Paqueta.