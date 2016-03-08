AC Milan, Kalinic chaos: only one solution
19 June at 10:25After getting thrown out of Croatia's World Cup squad, Nikola Kalinic looks set to leave AC Milan this summer, although his actions will make it much tougher for the Rossoneri.
According to Sky, it will be difficult for Milan to find a serious buyer willing to pay the fee requested for the former Fiorentina man, the only solution left would be a loan.
