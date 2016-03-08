AC Milan, Kean-Piatek loan swap with Everton emerges as an idea
25 November at 13:45According to the latest reports from SportMediaset (via MilanNews.it), the idea of swapping Kris Piatek and Moise Kean on loan has emerged. Both have failed to impress at the start of this season with their respective club, looking to bounce back sooner rather than later.
Unless there will be any concrete signals from Piatek in the next two games, as the report continues, then the Rossoneri will go all-out for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who by early December will have to give a response on the contract offer that Milan have presented.
This week, his agent Mino Raiola is expected at Casa Milan, per the report. Raiola is also the agent of Moise Kean, who wants to leave the Premier League and return to Italy, hoping to convince Mancini to include him in the squad for the Euros.
The striker has already been proposed to the Rossoneri, but the new updates from SportMediaset suggest that there could be a loan exchange between Milan and Everton: Piatek for Kean. It could be a good solution, as the teams don't intend to part with their respective striker for good.
