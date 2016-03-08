AC Milan: Kessie fined € 40.000, meeting with Biglia, Leonardo and Maldini

Franck Kessié has returned to Milanello today. The Ivorian midfielder arrived at the club's training center when today's training session was nearly over. According to Sky Sport, Kessie met Biglia when the Argentinean was leaving Milanello and he gave the Argentinean a hug.



The duo clashed after AC Milan's defeat in the derby against Inter two weeks ago and Kessié was fined for his behavior. The Rossoneri are reported to have handed Kessié a € 40.000 fine. The player was at Milan's headquarters this morning when he also met Leonardo and Maldini.



A meeting with AC Milan manager Gattuso is in the agenda as they are both at Milanello as we are writing. Despite the club's huge fine, there seem to be way fewer problems now. Kessié could still remain out against Sampdoria on Saturday as part of the punishment for his behavior in the derby but the player seems to have understood his mistake.